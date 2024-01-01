A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.
A Web-UI for subdomain enumeration (subfinder) A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool. Features: * Easy to use interface for subdomain enumeration * Supports multiple subdomain enumeration tools * Results are displayed in a table with filtering and sorting options Note: This tool is for educational purposes only and should not be used for malicious activities.
A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.
A crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot for exposing website threats.
A local file inclusion exploitation tool
Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.
OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot with low resource requirements and alerting capabilities.
A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance.