CybelAngel Attack Surface Management
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management Description
CybelAngel is an external threat intelligence platform that provides attack surface management and data breach prevention capabilities. The platform scans and monitors 6 billion data points daily across the internet to identify exposed enterprise data, corporate assets, and vulnerabilities outside of organizational IT networks. The platform combines AI-powered analysis with dedicated analyst teams to process threat intelligence and reduce false positives. It monitors various sources including the dark web to detect exposed credentials, data leaks, and potential security incidents. The system provides incident reports that include file paths, document classification, threat actor profiles, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). CybelAngel offers custom alert scoring to help security teams prioritize threats based on severity and business impact. The platform supports remediation efforts through detailed reporting and provides additional services including special threat investigations, third-party risk assessments, and M&A cybersecurity due diligence. The solution is designed for security operations centers (SOC) and cybersecurity teams to gain visibility into external threats, prioritize incidents, and take action on vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.
