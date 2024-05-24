CybelAngel Attack Surface Management Logo

CybelAngel Attack Surface Management

External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention

Attack Surface Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CybelAngel Attack Surface Management Description

CybelAngel is an external threat intelligence platform that provides attack surface management and data breach prevention capabilities. The platform scans and monitors 6 billion data points daily across the internet to identify exposed enterprise data, corporate assets, and vulnerabilities outside of organizational IT networks. The platform combines AI-powered analysis with dedicated analyst teams to process threat intelligence and reduce false positives. It monitors various sources including the dark web to detect exposed credentials, data leaks, and potential security incidents. The system provides incident reports that include file paths, document classification, threat actor profiles, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). CybelAngel offers custom alert scoring to help security teams prioritize threats based on severity and business impact. The platform supports remediation efforts through detailed reporting and provides additional services including special threat investigations, third-party risk assessments, and M&A cybersecurity due diligence. The solution is designed for security operations centers (SOC) and cybersecurity teams to gain visibility into external threats, prioritize incidents, and take action on vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

CybelAngel Attack Surface Management FAQ

Common questions about CybelAngel Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention developed by CybelAngel. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox