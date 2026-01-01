RiskXchange Attack Surface Management
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management Description
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management is a platform that monitors and manages an organization's digital attack surface. The solution provides continuous monitoring of external-facing assets with real-time alerts for newly identified vulnerabilities and threats. The platform performs automated discovery of security vulnerabilities across an organization's digital footprint. It detects exposed data including leaked credentials, sensitive information, and exposed assets. The system includes risk assessment capabilities that prioritize vulnerabilities based on severity to guide remediation efforts. The solution offers compliance mapping functionality to align security posture with regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. It provides remediation guidance with actionable steps and priority-based recommendations for addressing identified vulnerabilities. The platform monitors for data breaches and tracks security posture across the organization's attack surface. It includes automated tracking and reporting capabilities for compliance requirements. The system identifies unknown assets and can detect credential leaks from third-party partnerships. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management operates on a 24/7 basis to provide continuous visibility into an organization's external attack surface and security vulnerabilities.
