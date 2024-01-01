Wigle 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks, cell towers, and other wireless networks. It allows users to contribute to the database by submitting their own findings, and provides a map-based interface to view and explore the data. The platform has collected over 1.3 billion WiFi networks and continues to grow with the help of its community. The website provides various features such as a heatmap view of network density, filters for viewing specific types of networks, and a leaderboard for top contributors. WiGLE.net also hosts various events and contests, such as the World Wide Wardrive, to encourage community involvement and data submission. Overall, WiGLE.net is a valuable resource for wireless network enthusiasts, researchers, and security professionals looking to explore and analyze WiFi networks.