Assetnote ASM

Assetnote ASM is an external attack surface management platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and analyzes an organization's external-facing assets. The platform scans for new and existing assets every hour to identify potential security exposures. The solution performs automated asset discovery across web and mobile channels using reconnaissance techniques. Each discovered asset is enriched with additional context and continuously monitored for security weaknesses. The platform includes an exposure detection engine that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities and provides proof-of-concept demonstrations for each finding. Assetnote focuses on early vulnerability detection, alerting customers to security issues before vendor disclosures or CVE advisories are published. The platform verifies exposures through exploit-based testing to reduce false positives and provides actionable findings that security teams can use to validate remediation efforts. The platform includes asset management capabilities to track external assets and identify coverage gaps. It supports collaborative workflows for security teams and offers customization options to adapt to organizational requirements. The solution is designed to handle continuous assessments across large asset inventories and includes API access for integration with existing security tools. Assetnote has been acquired by Searchlight Cyber.

Assetnote ASM is External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery developed by Assetnote. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Attack Surface Mapping.

