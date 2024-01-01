autoSubTakeover

A mini webserver with FTP support for XXE payloads
A tool used to check if a CNAME resolves to the scope address. If the CNAME resolves to a non-scope address it might be worth checking out if subdomain takeover is possible. This tool is designed to automate the process of identifying potential subdomain takeovers. It works by querying the DNS for the specified domain and checking if the CNAME record resolves to the scope address. If the CNAME record resolves to a non-scope address, it might be worth checking out if subdomain takeover is possible.
Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.
A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.
A tool for embedding XXE/XML exploits into different filetypes
Building Honeypots for Industrial Networks using Honeyd and simulating SCADA, DCS, and PLC architectures.
Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots