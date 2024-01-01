autoSubTakeover 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A tool used to check if a CNAME resolves to the scope address. If the CNAME resolves to a non-scope address it might be worth checking out if subdomain takeover is possible. This tool is designed to automate the process of identifying potential subdomain takeovers. It works by querying the DNS for the specified domain and checking if the CNAME record resolves to the scope address. If the CNAME record resolves to a non-scope address, it might be worth checking out if subdomain takeover is possible.