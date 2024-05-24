CyCraft XCockpit EASM Description

CyCraft XCockpit EASM is an external attack surface management platform that provides automated discovery and monitoring of external digital assets from an attacker's perspective. The platform identifies attack surfaces by analyzing organizational architecture, components, accounts, endpoints, and services. The solution includes AI-powered security compliance assessment capabilities that evaluate risks against various security management systems and regulatory requirements. It provides audit recommendations and risk control measures based on these assessments. The platform monitors for leaked credentials across clearnet, darknet, and public marketplaces, offering real-time alerts and remediation guidance. It tracks changes to external assets over time and manages exposure events through automated case management for high-severity incidents. Features include visual event analysis that displays digital asset risks by severity level and category, showing relationships between external exposure events. The platform generates automated summary reports covering digital asset overview, supply chain security concerns, and recommended actions. CyCraft XCockpit EASM incorporates CyCraftGPT, an AI security language model designed for security analysis and explanation tasks. The platform supports continuous exposure management with performance tracking and risk mitigation monitoring.