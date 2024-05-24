SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence Logo

SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence

by SecurityScorecard

Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery

Attack Surface Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Dark Web MonitoringCveIocNetwork Scanning+1
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SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence Description

SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is a platform that provides visibility into an organization's digital attack surface through continuous monitoring and threat intelligence. The platform collects and curates data from both clear and dark web sources to help security teams identify and manage external cyber threats. The platform scans 3.9 billion routable IP addresses every 7 days across more than 1500 ports globally. It operates a global sinkhole network that provides information about infections from more than 150 malware families. The malware attribution system processes and analyzes thousands of malware samples and indicators of compromise (IOCs) daily. The platform enables threat hunters to search and identify threats using queries or visual search capabilities. Users can refine searches by geography, threat actor, ransomware group, CVE, and other parameters. The system provides visualizations to support threat research and investigations. Attack Surface Intelligence helps security operations center (SOC) and threat intelligence teams identify infected systems or networks, detect malicious infrastructure, and attribute attacks using context-rich threat intelligence. The platform consolidates external cyber defense capabilities into a single interface for managing digital footprints including IP addresses, domains, and applications.

SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence is Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery developed by SecurityScorecard. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Dark Web Monitoring, CVE, IOC.

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