ThingsRecon Attack Surface Discovery Description

ThingsRecon Attack Surface Discovery is an External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform that provides continuous discovery and monitoring of external-facing assets. The platform identifies domains, IP addresses, APIs, cloud assets, shadow applications, and legacy test tools across an organization's digital footprint. The solution performs multi-vector discovery using over 100 hygiene indicators to assess exposure, business criticality, and asset proximity. It includes geo-located scanning capabilities that scan from regional vantage points to detect assets hidden by geo-fences, restricted portals, and edge-cache differences. The platform provides supply chain mapping with economic, political, and operational context, monitoring third-party vendors and their associated risks. Risk assessment covers cyber threats, business risk, financial solvency, geopolitical instability, compliance gaps, and supply chain interdependencies. Continuous monitoring detects new assets, misconfigurations, and changes in real-time with automated alerts. The platform measures risk across three dimensions: visibility, hygiene, and attack vectors, with multi-criteria prioritization that combines cyber severity, business impact, and third-party proximity. The solution generates audit-ready reports with trendlines, hygiene scores, and remediation timelines aligned to regulatory frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA, NIS2, and DORA. Use cases include cloud expansion monitoring, penetration test planning, incident response blast-radius mapping, and regulatory audit readiness.