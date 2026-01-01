ThingsRecon Attack Surface Discovery Logo

ThingsRecon Attack Surface Discovery

EASM platform for continuous external asset discovery and risk prioritization

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ThingsRecon Attack Surface Discovery Description

ThingsRecon Attack Surface Discovery is an External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform that provides continuous discovery and monitoring of external-facing assets. The platform identifies domains, IP addresses, APIs, cloud assets, shadow applications, and legacy test tools across an organization's digital footprint. The solution performs multi-vector discovery using over 100 hygiene indicators to assess exposure, business criticality, and asset proximity. It includes geo-located scanning capabilities that scan from regional vantage points to detect assets hidden by geo-fences, restricted portals, and edge-cache differences. The platform provides supply chain mapping with economic, political, and operational context, monitoring third-party vendors and their associated risks. Risk assessment covers cyber threats, business risk, financial solvency, geopolitical instability, compliance gaps, and supply chain interdependencies. Continuous monitoring detects new assets, misconfigurations, and changes in real-time with automated alerts. The platform measures risk across three dimensions: visibility, hygiene, and attack vectors, with multi-criteria prioritization that combines cyber severity, business impact, and third-party proximity. The solution generates audit-ready reports with trendlines, hygiene scores, and remediation timelines aligned to regulatory frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA, NIS2, and DORA. Use cases include cloud expansion monitoring, penetration test planning, incident response blast-radius mapping, and regulatory audit readiness.

ThingsRecon Attack Surface Discovery FAQ

Common questions about ThingsRecon Attack Surface Discovery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ThingsRecon Attack Surface Discovery is EASM platform for continuous external asset discovery and risk prioritization developed by ThingsRecon. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Asset Discovery, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →