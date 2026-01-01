Trickest Attack Surface Management Logo

Trickest Attack Surface Management Description

Trickest Attack Surface Management is a platform designed for offensive security operations that provides attack surface management, vulnerability assessment, and dynamic application security testing capabilities. The platform features a visual workflow editor that allows users to build and monitor custom scanning processes with complete visibility into each step. The solution includes a library of over 90 workflow templates, 300+ tools, and 20+ modules, with support for Bash and Python scripts. It covers various offensive security activities including asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, network and application scanning, crawling, spidering, enumeration, fuzzing, and brute forcing. The platform operates on a scalable architecture powered by the Trickest Execution Engine, designed to handle scanning across hundreds of thousands of internal and external assets without asset-based pricing limitations. Users can customize workflows to ensure outputs are tailored to specific needs and integrate with existing systems. Key capabilities include DNS enumeration through OSINT sources, recursive DNS brute force, DNS permutations brute force, and root domain DNS brute force. The platform also provides port scanning, web server probing, network service fingerprinting, web technology fingerprinting, hostname enumeration via crawling, and custom DNS wordlist generation. The solution is designed for security teams requiring flexibility in their offensive security operations, offering multi-use case support within a single platform environment.

Trickest Attack Surface Management is Platform for offensive security operations including ASM, VA, and DAST developed by Trickest. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, DAST.

