External attack surface discovery, enumeration and reconnaissance for massive networks. ScanCannon is a tool designed to help security professionals and researchers discover and enumerate external attack surfaces, including IP addresses, subdomains, and other potential entry points. It's a Python-based tool that uses various techniques to scan and gather information about a target network, including DNS, HTTP, and other protocols. ScanCannon is designed to be a powerful and flexible tool for security professionals and researchers, and can be used to identify potential vulnerabilities and weaknesses in a target network. It's a great tool for anyone looking to improve their network security and stay ahead of potential threats.