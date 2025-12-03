Product Hunt Launch!CybersecTools - Find and share cybersecurity tools across 944 use cases | Product Hunt
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping

Attack Surface
Commercial
Censys Internet Map is an internet intelligence platform that maintains a comprehensive, continuously updated map of global Internet infrastructure. The platform provides security teams with real-time visibility into internet-facing assets, enabling attack surface management, threat hunting, and proactive cyber defense. Censys continuously scans and indexes internet infrastructure to help organizations discover unknown assets, identify security exposures, track adversary infrastructure, and understand their digital footprint from an attacker's perspective. The platform serves multiple use cases including attack surface management for identifying and monitoring internet-facing assets, threat hunting to detect and analyze adversary-controlled infrastructure, critical infrastructure protection for ICS environments, cloud asset discovery to eliminate blind spots in cloud deployments, and risk assessment for subsidiaries, mergers, and acquisitions. Censys provides highly-structured internet data with rich context to help security analysts quickly uncover and respond to incidents, identify anomalous events, and prioritize remediation efforts. The platform is trusted by governments, Global 2000 companies, and cybersecurity organizations worldwide, including CISA, Department of Homeland Security, ODNI, Bank of America, Bloomberg, CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and others. Censys enables organizations to gain complete visibility into their own internet presence, their suppliers' infrastructure, and adversaries' attack infrastructure through comprehensive internet scanning and continuous monitoring.

