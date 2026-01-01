CyCognito Discovery
CyCognito Discovery Description
CyCognito Discovery is an external attack surface management platform that identifies and maps internet-exposed assets across an organization's digital infrastructure. The platform uses open source intelligence (OSINT), natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning to automatically discover assets without requiring configuration or input from users. The platform discovers assets across traditional data centers, SaaS, IaaS, partners, subsidiaries, and interconnected companies. It builds a dynamic asset inventory using attacker reconnaissance techniques and maintains classification and attribution information for each discovered asset. The system uses a graph data model to visualize relationships between assets and organizational structures. CyCognito Discovery automatically maps organizational business structures including acquired companies, joint ventures, and cloud environments. The platform continuously monitors for changes in the attack surface, which research indicates can grow or shrink by 10% monthly. The system automates evidence collection during the discovery process and presents attribution evidence chains directly in the user interface. This provides verification trails for audits and cross-functional communication. The platform aims to expand testing coverage from typical 30-50% of known assets to over 90% of the external attack surface.
