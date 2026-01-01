watchTowr Preemptive Exposure Management Description

watchTowr Preemptive Exposure Management is a platform that combines External Attack Surface Management with Proactive Threat Intelligence to identify and validate security exposures. The platform operates externally without deploying agents or requiring infrastructure changes, simulating attacker behavior to discover potential breach paths. The platform continuously discovers assets across IT infrastructure, SaaS, cloud environments, and shadow IT. It performs ongoing security testing that reflects current attacker tactics and techniques, moving beyond traditional periodic assessment approaches. watchTowr includes AI-driven capabilities for rapid reaction to emerging threats and active defense features for automated mitigation. The platform validates exposures through continuous testing rather than relying solely on vulnerability scanning. The system provides real-time visibility into the external attack surface and tests for exploitability of identified vulnerabilities. It can be deployed within hours and integrates with existing security processes through a client API and integration suite. The platform is designed for organizations in highly targeted industries including banking, technology, insurance, telecommunications, government, transport, cryptocurrency, fintech, healthcare, ecommerce, mining, and gambling sectors.