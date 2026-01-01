Halo Security Website Scanning Logo

Halo Security Website Scanning

Monitors website security posture via SSL/TLS certs, headers, scripts & cookies

Attack Surface
Commercial
Halo Security Website Scanning Description

Halo Security Website Scanning is an agentless platform that monitors the security posture of websites from an external perspective. The tool continuously tracks SSL and TLS certificates, HTTP security headers, third-party JavaScript tags, cookies, forms, downloadable content, external links, traffic hosts, meta tags, and pages across an organization's web properties. The platform operates on a scheduled basis to detect changes in website configurations and security controls. It provides certificate monitoring with expiration alerts, tracks third-party scripts to identify vendor connections, detects and categorizes cookies across sites, and monitors HTTP security headers and policies. The tool also discovers forms and data collection points, tracks downloadable content for malware and phishing links, catalogs external website links, and identifies unexpected connections to external servers. Website Scanning includes an event tracking system that logs configuration changes and supports real-time alerts through email, Slack, and ticketing integrations. The platform uses an advanced crawler to discover and catalog website assets, identify response codes, and detect anomalies. It provides a dashboard interface with filtering capabilities for data analysis and visualization. The solution requires no installation or configuration and examines websites from the attacker's perspective to identify security weaknesses and misconfigurations.

Halo Security Website Scanning FAQ

