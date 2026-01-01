DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery Logo

DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery

Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures

DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery Description

DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery is an external attack surface management platform that provides visibility into an organization's digital footprint. The platform monitors multiple exposure vectors including code repositories, cloud storage services, URL shorteners, and paste sites. The solution performs passive asset discovery to identify domain names, IP addresses, DNS records, and SSL certificates without actively engaging with target assets. It detects data exposures in code repositories such as GitHub, Bitbucket, and SourceForge, identifying accidentally published configuration files, API keys, and database credentials. The platform monitors unsecured cloud storage across AWS S3, Google Cloud, Azure, and DigitalOcean, allowing users to search for exposed data using keywords and filter results by file type. It tracks URL shorteners like Bitly and TinyURL to identify links leading to sensitive files, restricted URLs, and private platform access points. The solution monitors paste sites including Pastebin for stolen data dumps, leaked credentials, and inadvertently shared code snippets containing sensitive information. It identifies high-risk CVEs, misconfigurations, unsecure ports, and internal system exposures. The platform includes API capabilities with advanced search operators supporting Boolean logic and proximity searches. It offers integration options with SIEM and SOC systems for automated incident reporting.

DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery is Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures developed by Kaduu. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.

