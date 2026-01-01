Bitsight External Attack Surface Management
Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management
Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management Description
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is a platform that provides visibility into an organization's digital footprint and third-party vendor risks. The product automatically discovers and maps assets and infrastructure, including shadow IT, using Bitsight IQ, an AI-based capability that leverages a Graph of Internet Assets to attribute assets to their owning entities. The platform identifies vulnerabilities across the extended attack surface from an attacker's perspective. It prioritizes remediation efforts based on real-world impact to help security teams focus on urgent vulnerabilities. The system provides continuous monitoring of both organizational assets and vendor environments. Bitsight EASM integrates with major cloud providers including AWS, Azure, and GCP, synchronizing public IP addresses multiple times per day to enhance risk assessments. The platform offers configuration setup in approximately 15 minutes with scope control capabilities. The product generates executive-level reports that link cyber exposure to business outcomes, with metrics designed for boards and investors. It includes benchmarking capabilities to compare performance against peers and forecast security ratings. The platform supports vulnerability detection and response workflows for third-party networks, providing visibility into critical IPs and domains tied to sensitive data.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management FAQ
Common questions about Bitsight External Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management is Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs. developed by Bitsight. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership