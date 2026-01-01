Bitsight External Attack Surface Management Logo

Bitsight External Attack Surface Management

Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs.

Attack Surface
Commercial
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management Description

Bitsight External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is a platform that provides visibility into an organization's digital footprint and third-party vendor risks. The product automatically discovers and maps assets and infrastructure, including shadow IT, using Bitsight IQ, an AI-based capability that leverages a Graph of Internet Assets to attribute assets to their owning entities. The platform identifies vulnerabilities across the extended attack surface from an attacker's perspective. It prioritizes remediation efforts based on real-world impact to help security teams focus on urgent vulnerabilities. The system provides continuous monitoring of both organizational assets and vendor environments. Bitsight EASM integrates with major cloud providers including AWS, Azure, and GCP, synchronizing public IP addresses multiple times per day to enhance risk assessments. The platform offers configuration setup in approximately 15 minutes with scope control capabilities. The product generates executive-level reports that link cyber exposure to business outcomes, with metrics designed for boards and investors. It includes benchmarking capabilities to compare performance against peers and forecast security ratings. The platform supports vulnerability detection and response workflows for third-party networks, providing visibility into critical IPs and domains tied to sensitive data.

Bitsight External Attack Surface Management FAQ

