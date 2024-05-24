CloudSEK Attack Surface Management Logo

CloudSEK Attack Surface Management

External attack surface management platform for discovering digital assets

CloudSEK Attack Surface Management Description

CloudSEK Attack Surface Management is an external attack surface management solution that helps organizations discover and monitor their digital assets and security exposures. The platform operates under the BeVigil Enterprise brand and provides visibility into an organization's external-facing attack surface. The solution is designed to identify security risks across an organization's digital footprint, including assets that may be unknown or unmanaged. It enables security teams to gain comprehensive visibility into their external attack surface and potential vulnerabilities. CloudSEK offers this capability as part of their broader cybersecurity platform, which focuses on predictive threat intelligence and digital risk protection. The company has raised Series B1 funding and has established partnerships in the cybersecurity industry. The platform is intended for enterprise security teams who need to maintain awareness of their organization's external security posture and identify potential attack vectors before they can be exploited by threat actors.

