Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management Logo

Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management

Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management Description

Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a platform that discovers and analyzes internet-facing assets across distributed and collaborative environments. The solution provides continuous monitoring of identified assets to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and exposures. The platform offers automated asset inventory capabilities that discover cloud resources, partner associations, and third-party connections. It analyzes asset composition, technologies, and configurations to provide visibility into the organization's external attack surface. The solution includes real-time infrastructure monitoring to identify changes and vulnerabilities as they occur. It incorporates Mandiant threat intelligence and expertise to automatically assess the attack surface and provide risk insights. The platform supports integration with security programs, third-party security tools, and external repositories. It enables security teams to track changes in the attack surface over time and operationalize findings for risk management purposes. The solution is designed to support red teams and intelligence teams in identifying and managing security risks across the organization's internet-facing infrastructure.

Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management FAQ

Common questions about Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring developed by Clear Infosec. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Attack Surface Mapping.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →