Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management Description
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a platform that discovers and analyzes internet-facing assets across distributed and collaborative environments. The solution provides continuous monitoring of identified assets to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and exposures. The platform offers automated asset inventory capabilities that discover cloud resources, partner associations, and third-party connections. It analyzes asset composition, technologies, and configurations to provide visibility into the organization's external attack surface. The solution includes real-time infrastructure monitoring to identify changes and vulnerabilities as they occur. It incorporates Mandiant threat intelligence and expertise to automatically assess the attack surface and provide risk insights. The platform supports integration with security programs, third-party security tools, and external repositories. It enables security teams to track changes in the attack surface over time and operationalize findings for risk management purposes. The solution is designed to support red teams and intelligence teams in identifying and managing security risks across the organization's internet-facing infrastructure.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management FAQ
Common questions about Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring developed by Clear Infosec. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Attack Surface Mapping.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership