Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management Description

Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a platform that discovers and analyzes internet-facing assets across distributed and collaborative environments. The solution provides continuous monitoring of identified assets to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and exposures. The platform offers automated asset inventory capabilities that discover cloud resources, partner associations, and third-party connections. It analyzes asset composition, technologies, and configurations to provide visibility into the organization's external attack surface. The solution includes real-time infrastructure monitoring to identify changes and vulnerabilities as they occur. It incorporates Mandiant threat intelligence and expertise to automatically assess the attack surface and provide risk insights. The platform supports integration with security programs, third-party security tools, and external repositories. It enables security teams to track changes in the attack surface over time and operationalize findings for risk management purposes. The solution is designed to support red teams and intelligence teams in identifying and managing security risks across the organization's internet-facing infrastructure.