Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service Description
Criminal IP is a security scanning service that provides search and analysis capabilities for devices and assets connected to the public internet. The platform enables users to search for information about IP addresses, domains, and various internet-connected systems using filters and tags. The service offers attack surface management functionality that identifies technology stacks and CVE vulnerabilities without performing actual attacks on target systems. This approach allows security teams to assess their exposure without causing service disruptions. Criminal IP includes a specialized React web application vulnerability scanner that detects technology stacks and CVE vulnerabilities in approximately 10 seconds. The platform maintains a searchable database of internet-connected assets including webcams, servers, and network devices. The service provides cybersecurity reports analyzing recent vulnerabilities and threat campaigns, including coverage of CVE disclosures, ransomware incidents, and exploitation trends. Users can perform IP address lookups, domain searches, and access trending search keywords related to exposed systems and services. The platform offers filtering capabilities to refine searches across asset types, domains, images, threat actors, and exploits. Criminal IP supports security teams in identifying exposed infrastructure and potential attack vectors across their internet-facing assets.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service FAQ
Common questions about Criminal IP Security Scanning Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities developed by AI SPERA Inc.. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, CVE.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership