Attack Surface
Commercial
Criminal IP is a security scanning service that provides search and analysis capabilities for devices and assets connected to the public internet. The platform enables users to search for information about IP addresses, domains, and various internet-connected systems using filters and tags. The service offers attack surface management functionality that identifies technology stacks and CVE vulnerabilities without performing actual attacks on target systems. This approach allows security teams to assess their exposure without causing service disruptions. Criminal IP includes a specialized React web application vulnerability scanner that detects technology stacks and CVE vulnerabilities in approximately 10 seconds. The platform maintains a searchable database of internet-connected assets including webcams, servers, and network devices. The service provides cybersecurity reports analyzing recent vulnerabilities and threat campaigns, including coverage of CVE disclosures, ransomware incidents, and exploitation trends. Users can perform IP address lookups, domain searches, and access trending search keywords related to exposed systems and services. The platform offers filtering capabilities to refine searches across asset types, domains, images, threat actors, and exploits. Criminal IP supports security teams in identifying exposed infrastructure and potential attack vectors across their internet-facing assets.

Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities developed by AI SPERA Inc.. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, CVE.

