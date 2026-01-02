Ivanti Neurons for EASM Logo

Ivanti Neurons for EASM

Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures

Attack Surface
Commercial
Ivanti Neurons for EASM Description

Ivanti Neurons for EASM is a cloud-based External Attack Surface Management solution that provides visibility into internet-facing assets and associated exposures across an organization's attack surface. The platform uses agentless monitoring to discover assets that may evade traditional discovery tools, including overlooked QA environments and forgotten marketing websites. The solution performs continuous monitoring to provide near-real-time visibility of assets, alerting security teams when existing assets become exposed or new assets are deployed. It assigns a Vulnerability Risk Score (VRS) to every CVE discovered, which aggregates multiple attributes including threat intelligence and asset criticality to help quantify vulnerability risk and understand threat context. The platform enables security teams to prioritize high-risk exposures for remediation based on actionable intelligence. It generates exportable PDF reports that provide detailed rundowns of exposures associated with an organization's external attack surface, supporting reporting requirements for senior-level stakeholders and due diligence activities. Use cases include discovering and inventorying digital assets, analyzing and prioritizing exposures, curbing cloud sprawl and shadow IT, detecting data leakage, reducing phishing and social engineering attacks, adhering to regulatory compliance requirements, and conducting risk assessments on subsidiaries, third parties, and acquisition targets.

Ivanti Neurons for EASM FAQ

Common questions about Ivanti Neurons for EASM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ivanti Neurons for EASM is Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures developed by Ivanti. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Asset Discovery, Vulnerability Management.

