watchTowr Adversary Sight Engine
Continuous external attack surface discovery and monitoring platform
watchTowr Adversary Sight Engine
Continuous external attack surface discovery and monitoring platform
watchTowr Adversary Sight Engine Description
watchTowr Adversary Sight Engine is an attack surface management platform that provides continuous discovery and monitoring of external assets from an attacker's perspective. The platform employs reconnaissance techniques to identify unknown assets including SaaS platforms, cloud environments, infrastructure providers, subsidiaries, and shadow IT. The engine discovers over 100 different asset types beyond traditional IP addresses, subdomains, and domains. It uses data correlation and tiered attribution confidence systems to automatically attribute discovered assets to organizations without manual intervention. Assets can be mapped to subsidiaries, brands, and business units for organizational segmentation. The platform continuously monitors for changes in the attack surface without scheduled intervals. It identifies systems and services of interest to attackers, including exposed infrastructure documentation and API specifications. The engine can discover abandoned and legacy systems that represent potential attack vectors. Cloud environments receive dedicated visibility through comprehensive cloud integrations that enable real-time monitoring. The platform builds context over time to discover deeply hidden assets through complex discovery paths. A client API is available for programmatic access to attack surface data. The platform provides permission-based segmentation aligned with organizational structure, enabling subsidiary or business unit focused security activities.
watchTowr Adversary Sight Engine FAQ
Common questions about watchTowr Adversary Sight Engine including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
watchTowr Adversary Sight Engine is Continuous external attack surface discovery and monitoring platform developed by watchTowr. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership