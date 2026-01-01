watchTowr Adversary Sight Engine Logo

watchTowr Adversary Sight Engine is an attack surface management platform that provides continuous discovery and monitoring of external assets from an attacker's perspective. The platform employs reconnaissance techniques to identify unknown assets including SaaS platforms, cloud environments, infrastructure providers, subsidiaries, and shadow IT. The engine discovers over 100 different asset types beyond traditional IP addresses, subdomains, and domains. It uses data correlation and tiered attribution confidence systems to automatically attribute discovered assets to organizations without manual intervention. Assets can be mapped to subsidiaries, brands, and business units for organizational segmentation. The platform continuously monitors for changes in the attack surface without scheduled intervals. It identifies systems and services of interest to attackers, including exposed infrastructure documentation and API specifications. The engine can discover abandoned and legacy systems that represent potential attack vectors. Cloud environments receive dedicated visibility through comprehensive cloud integrations that enable real-time monitoring. The platform builds context over time to discover deeply hidden assets through complex discovery paths. A client API is available for programmatic access to attack surface data. The platform provides permission-based segmentation aligned with organizational structure, enabling subsidiary or business unit focused security activities.

watchTowr Adversary Sight Engine is Continuous external attack surface discovery and monitoring platform developed by watchTowr. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory.

