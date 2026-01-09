MokN Lantern Description

MokN Lantern is an External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solution that provides continuous monitoring and inventory of internet-facing assets. The platform combines automated discovery with manual confirmation to build an accurate inventory of exposed services. Lantern scans all 65,535 ports across external perimeters to identify exposed services, including admin interfaces, remote access ports, and misconfigured cloud assets. The platform detects newly exposed services in under 30 minutes and focuses on breach-oriented alerts that represent actual exploitation risks rather than theoretical vulnerabilities. The solution uses a hybrid discovery approach that emulates attacker behavior to identify potential assets, requiring user confirmation before adding them to inventory. It includes native connectors for major cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP) that pull public-facing assets in real time. Lantern provides detection capabilities for public-facing admin interfaces, weak or default credentials, vulnerable services or ports, misconfigured cloud assets, internet-facing shadow IT, and CVEs with confirmed exploitation paths. The platform maintains persistent knowledge by documenting every exposed or closed service with full labeling and tracking. The solution operates as a fully SaaS-based platform requiring no installation. It can integrate with SIEM, ticketing systems, and SOAR platforms to enable automated alert ingestion and workflow integration.