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Group-IB Attack Surface Management

by Group IB

External attack surface management platform with threat intelligence

Attack Surface Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Visualization
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Group-IB Attack Surface Management Description

Group-IB Attack Surface Management is an external attack surface management platform that automatically discovers and maps Internet-facing assets across an organization's digital infrastructure. The solution provides continuous monitoring and analysis of the external attack surface to identify security gaps, misconfigurations, and hidden risks. The platform performs automated IT asset discovery to create and maintain an up-to-date inventory of external assets, including shadow IT and forgotten infrastructure. It assigns risk scores to confirmed assets based on identified vulnerabilities and issues, enabling organizations to prioritize remediation efforts. Group-IB Attack Surface Management incorporates threat intelligence data including malware analysis, botnet tracking, phishing detection, credential dumps, and dark web mentions to enrich findings and assess risk. The platform provides visualization of external IT assets and their connections through an interactive infrastructure map. The solution offers a dashboard displaying risk scores, identified issues by severity and category, and discovered asset types. Users can manage issues through workflow states (Under Review, Solved, Ignored, False Positive) and create tickets for remediation activities. Customizable notifications and reporting features allow organizations to receive alerts and generate reports based on their specific requirements. The platform is available in Standard and Premium subscription plans, with pricing based on the total number of confirmed external assets.

Group-IB Attack Surface Management FAQ

Common questions about Group-IB Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Group-IB Attack Surface Management is External attack surface management platform with threat intelligence developed by Group IB. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Visualization.

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