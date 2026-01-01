Sn1per Sn1per Description

Sn1per is an attack surface management platform that automates penetration testing and vulnerability scanning across internal and external environments. The platform integrates with commercial and open source security scanners to identify CVEs and vulnerabilities. The tool provides automated discovery of hidden assets including subdomains, IP addresses, and hostnames across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises infrastructure. It performs continuous vulnerability scanning and generates risk scores for discovered assets. Sn1per includes a web-based interface for managing scans, workspaces, and asset inventories. The platform supports scheduled scanning on daily, weekly, or monthly intervals to monitor changes in the attack surface. Users receive notifications for environment changes such as new domains, URLs, and port modifications. The platform exports attack surface inventory data and vulnerability reports in CSV, XLS, and PDF formats. It maintains a centralized IT asset repository with search, sort, and filter capabilities. The tool offers customizable workflows through add-on modules. Available in Community (open source), Professional, and Enterprise editions with varying asset limits and features. Professional edition supports up to 150 total assets across 5 workspaces, while Enterprise edition supports 500+ assets with improved speed and scalability.