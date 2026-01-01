Sn1per Sn1per
Attack surface management platform for automated pentesting and vuln scanning
Sn1per Sn1per
Attack surface management platform for automated pentesting and vuln scanning
Sn1per Sn1per Description
Sn1per is an attack surface management platform that automates penetration testing and vulnerability scanning across internal and external environments. The platform integrates with commercial and open source security scanners to identify CVEs and vulnerabilities. The tool provides automated discovery of hidden assets including subdomains, IP addresses, and hostnames across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises infrastructure. It performs continuous vulnerability scanning and generates risk scores for discovered assets. Sn1per includes a web-based interface for managing scans, workspaces, and asset inventories. The platform supports scheduled scanning on daily, weekly, or monthly intervals to monitor changes in the attack surface. Users receive notifications for environment changes such as new domains, URLs, and port modifications. The platform exports attack surface inventory data and vulnerability reports in CSV, XLS, and PDF formats. It maintains a centralized IT asset repository with search, sort, and filter capabilities. The tool offers customizable workflows through add-on modules. Available in Community (open source), Professional, and Enterprise editions with varying asset limits and features. Professional edition supports up to 150 total assets across 5 workspaces, while Enterprise edition supports 500+ assets with improved speed and scalability.
Sn1per Sn1per FAQ
Common questions about Sn1per Sn1per including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sn1per Sn1per is Attack surface management platform for automated pentesting and vuln scanning developed by Sn1perSecurity. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Automation, CVE.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership