NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) Description
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is a platform that provides continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external-facing assets to maintain an accurate asset inventory and detect security exposures. The solution maps an organization's external attack surface by identifying and cataloging internet-facing assets. The platform includes automated asset discovery capabilities that continuously scan for new and existing external assets. It performs vulnerability detection and exposure identification across the discovered attack surface. An EASM operations team validates and prioritizes identified exposures to reduce false positives and support remediation efforts. NetSPI EASM incorporates dark web monitoring to detect potential threats and compromised data outside the organization's direct infrastructure. The platform provides reporting and visualization capabilities through an interface designed for security teams to navigate findings and track remediation progress. The solution integrates asset discovery with vulnerability management workflows, enabling security teams to maintain visibility into their external attack surface. It supports organizations in identifying misconfigurations, exposed services, and other security weaknesses that could be exploited by external threat actors.
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) FAQ
Common questions about NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM)
