Microsoft Defender EASM Logo

Microsoft Defender EASM

Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
0

Microsoft Defender EASM Description

Microsoft Defender External Attack Surface Management (EASM) provides visibility into internet-facing assets across cloud, SaaS, and IaaS environments. The product continuously discovers and inventories external resources, including unmanaged assets and shadow IT created through business operations. The platform maintains a dynamic inventory of external resources across multiple cloud and hybrid environments in real time. It identifies exposed weaknesses, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations in unmanaged resources at the code level through a global network that maps online relationships. The solution offers exposure detection and prioritization capabilities that uncover vulnerabilities across frameworks, web pages, components, and code. Discovered assets can be brought under management through integration with Microsoft Defender for Cloud portal. The product includes AI-driven capabilities through Copilot in Azure, enabling natural language queries to be converted into inventory searches across discovered data. It provides dashboards for attack surface summaries, security posture analysis, and OWASP Top 10 vulnerability tracking. Integration with Microsoft Security Copilot and Microsoft Security Exposure Management provides unified visibility into external risk posture and enables security teams to assess their attack surface from an attacker's perspective.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
454
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
161
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

10
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →