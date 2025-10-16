Microsoft Defender EASM Description

Microsoft Defender External Attack Surface Management (EASM) provides visibility into internet-facing assets across cloud, SaaS, and IaaS environments. The product continuously discovers and inventories external resources, including unmanaged assets and shadow IT created through business operations. The platform maintains a dynamic inventory of external resources across multiple cloud and hybrid environments in real time. It identifies exposed weaknesses, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations in unmanaged resources at the code level through a global network that maps online relationships. The solution offers exposure detection and prioritization capabilities that uncover vulnerabilities across frameworks, web pages, components, and code. Discovered assets can be brought under management through integration with Microsoft Defender for Cloud portal. The product includes AI-driven capabilities through Copilot in Azure, enabling natural language queries to be converted into inventory searches across discovered data. It provides dashboards for attack surface summaries, security posture analysis, and OWASP Top 10 vulnerability tracking. Integration with Microsoft Security Copilot and Microsoft Security Exposure Management provides unified visibility into external risk posture and enables security teams to assess their attack surface from an attacker's perspective.