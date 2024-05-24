Check Point Infinity External Risk Management Description

Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a platform that consolidates multiple external security capabilities into a unified solution. The platform combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence. The attack surface management component maps digital footprints in real time and identifies exposures across an organization's external infrastructure. Dark web monitoring discovers leaks and mentions across dark web sources to detect potential incidents before they materialize. The threat intelligence module provides tactical alerts and strategic trend analysis to support security decision-making. Brand protection capabilities focus on detecting and shutting down phishing campaigns and impersonation attempts targeting the organization's brand. Supply chain intelligence monitors third-party vendors for security hygiene issues, breach exposure, and dark web activity. The platform reports a 93% true positive rate and includes automated workflows, one-click takedown capabilities, and integration options with existing security tools. Deployment options range from self-managed to fully supported configurations with managed services available.