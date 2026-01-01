Censys AI-Driven Solutions Logo

Censys AI-Driven Solutions

AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting

Attack Surface
Censys AI-Driven Solutions is an internet intelligence platform that uses artificial intelligence to scan and map internet infrastructure. The platform continuously monitors IP addresses, hosts, services, and websites across the internet through predictive AI scanning that learns deployment patterns. The platform includes several AI-powered components: - Internet Map: Provides comprehensive visibility of internet-connected assets through AI-driven scanning - Query Assistant: Natural language search tool that allows users to write search queries in any language without requiring knowledge of Censys Query Language (CQL) syntax - MCP Server: Uses Model Context Protocol to provide AI developers with access to the Censys Internet Map for threat hunting and incident response The solution is designed for attack surface management, threat hunting, and security operations. It enables security teams to discover and monitor internet-facing assets, identify potential threats, and respond to security incidents. The platform supports integration with AI agents and provides API access for automation and custom workflows. Censys offers solutions for various use cases including attack surface management, threat hunting, cloud security assessment, vulnerability management, and infrastructure monitoring.

It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Asset Discovery.

