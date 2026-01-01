Intruder Attack Surface Management Logo

Intruder Attack Surface Management is a security platform that combines attack surface discovery, vulnerability management, and cloud security posture management capabilities. The platform provides automated detection of newly exposed assets and shadow IT through continuous attack surface discovery. The vulnerability management component monitors infrastructure with scheduled scans, emerging threat detection, and change monitoring to identify security issues. The platform includes cloud security posture management features that connect to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud accounts to automatically detect new cloud services and perform daily misconfiguration checks. The product includes GregAI, an AI-powered virtual security analyst that assists with security operations. The platform offers integration capabilities with compliance and workflow tools to automate compliance processes and accelerate issue remediation. Intruder provides continuous monitoring of assets and infrastructure, with the ability to detect vulnerabilities that may be missed by other scanning tools. The platform is designed to help organizations identify and address security issues before they can be exploited by attackers. It includes features for tracking and managing security findings across on-premises and cloud environments.

Intruder Attack Surface Management is Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features developed by Intruder. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AWS Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.

