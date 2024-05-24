SOC Radar Digital Footprint Logo

SOC Radar Digital Footprint

SOCRadar Digital Footprint provides comprehensive discovery and monitoring of an organization's external digital assets and attack surface from an attacker's perspective.

Attack Surface Commercial
SOC Radar Digital Footprint Description

SOCRadar Digital Footprint is a module within SOCRadar's Extended Threat Intelligence Platform that provides visibility into an organization's digital presence from an attacker's perspective. The tool conducts comprehensive discovery and analysis of public-facing digital assets including domains, subdomains, web applications, network infrastructure, and cloud services. It identifies exposed ports, SSL/TLS certificate issues, outdated technologies, vulnerable JavaScript frameworks, CMS applications, unprotected login forms, and shadow cloud services. The platform monitors for forgotten or dormant domains, unattended subdomains susceptible to takeover attacks, and domains registered by different organizational departments. It examines the complete technology stack and web assets for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. Digital Footprint provides continuous monitoring of an organization's digital identity, protecting against unauthorized domain usage and subdomain takeover risks. The module generates alerts for newly discovered assets and potential security exposures across the external attack surface. The tool integrates with SOCRadar's broader threat intelligence capabilities to correlate discovered assets with threat actor activities and provide contextual risk assessments for identified exposures.

SOC Radar Digital Footprint FAQ

