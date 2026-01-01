watchTowr Platform
External attack surface management with continuous security testing
watchTowr Platform
External attack surface management with continuous security testing
watchTowr Platform Description
watchTowr Platform is an external attack surface management solution that combines continuous asset discovery with security testing capabilities. The platform uses its Adversary Sight engine to provide reconnaissance of external attack surfaces, discovering unknown assets including SaaS platforms, cloud environments, storage buckets, subsidiaries, and shadow IT. The Continuous Assurance engine performs ongoing security testing to identify high-impact vulnerabilities using attacker tactics and techniques. The platform tests for both CVE-based vulnerabilities and holistic weaknesses, with rapid response capabilities for emerging threats. The platform provides real-time monitoring of attack surface changes and continuous discovery of unknown assets. It offers enterprise-grade reporting aligned to cybersecurity regulatory guidelines and industry standards, with support for CVSSv3 and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks. Reports are available through a dashboard, APIs, and exportable formats. The solution targets various stakeholders with actionable and contextualized analysis. It simulates attacker behavior to identify security weaknesses across the external attack surface, focusing on high-impact vulnerabilities rather than comprehensive scanning.
watchTowr Platform FAQ
Common questions about watchTowr Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
watchTowr Platform is External attack surface management with continuous security testing developed by watchTowr. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership