watchTowr Platform

External attack surface management with continuous security testing

watchTowr Platform is an external attack surface management solution that combines continuous asset discovery with security testing capabilities. The platform uses its Adversary Sight engine to provide reconnaissance of external attack surfaces, discovering unknown assets including SaaS platforms, cloud environments, storage buckets, subsidiaries, and shadow IT. The Continuous Assurance engine performs ongoing security testing to identify high-impact vulnerabilities using attacker tactics and techniques. The platform tests for both CVE-based vulnerabilities and holistic weaknesses, with rapid response capabilities for emerging threats. The platform provides real-time monitoring of attack surface changes and continuous discovery of unknown assets. It offers enterprise-grade reporting aligned to cybersecurity regulatory guidelines and industry standards, with support for CVSSv3 and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks. Reports are available through a dashboard, APIs, and exportable formats. The solution targets various stakeholders with actionable and contextualized analysis. It simulates attacker behavior to identify security weaknesses across the external attack surface, focusing on high-impact vulnerabilities rather than comprehensive scanning.

watchTowr Platform is External attack surface management with continuous security testing developed by watchTowr.

