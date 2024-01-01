findmytakeover 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

findmytakeover detects dangling DNS record in a multi-cloud environment by scanning all the DNS zones and infrastructure present within the configured cloud service provider. It finds the DNS record for which the infrastructure behind it does not exist anymore rather than using wordlist. It can easily detect and report potential subdomain takeovers that exist. This tool is not tested to run on non-commercial Cloud Service Provider regions like AWS GovCloud, Azure Government or Google for Government but should be able to run without any issues.