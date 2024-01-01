A collection of Ansible roles for hardening various systems and services
findmytakeover detects dangling DNS record in a multi-cloud environment by scanning all the DNS zones and infrastructure present within the configured cloud service provider. It finds the DNS record for which the infrastructure behind it does not exist anymore rather than using wordlist. It can easily detect and report potential subdomain takeovers that exist. This tool is not tested to run on non-commercial Cloud Service Provider regions like AWS GovCloud, Azure Government or Google for Government but should be able to run without any issues.
Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.
A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.
Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability.
An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code