Attack Surface
Commercial
Axur Threat Landscape 2026 Report Description

Axur is an external cybersecurity platform that monitors and mitigates threats outside organizational perimeters. The platform uses AI to detect, analyze, and remediate external threats including phishing, brand impersonation, compromised credentials, malicious domains, and data leaks. The solution provides cyber threat intelligence capabilities with automated threat detection and takedown services. It monitors deep and dark web sources for leaked data and emerging threats, tracks exposed credentials and sensitive data, and identifies rogue applications and fake profiles across digital channels. The platform includes a threat hunting database for investigating cyber threats and malicious URLs. It offers brand protection features to detect and stop phishing attacks, fake social media profiles, and counterfeit content. The system provides executive and VIP protection services to safeguard high-profile individuals from impersonation and data exposure. Axur monitors external attack surfaces to identify exposed assets and vulnerabilities before exploitation. The platform includes data leakage detection, online piracy mitigation, and external asset security management capabilities. It provides automated takedown services for malicious content and threats across various digital platforms.

Axur Threat Landscape 2026 Report is AI-driven external cybersecurity platform for threat detection and takedown developed by Axur. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Brand Protection, Credential Monitoring.

