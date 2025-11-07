Matos Automated Attack Surface Management
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management Description
CloudMatos Automated Attack Surface Management is an external attack surface management solution designed for multi-cloud environments. The platform continuously discovers and monitors internet-facing assets, including unknown and shadow assets across cloud infrastructure. The tool provides automated scanning of domains, IP addresses, and related infrastructure to identify externally exposed assets. It detects CVEs and configuration gaps through automated vulnerability scanning across the external attack surface. The platform maps exposure paths and visualizes how assets connect to identify potential entry points. CloudMatos ASM operates without agents, enabling deployment without infrastructure modifications. The solution provides continuous risk scoring and prioritization based on threat potential, allowing teams to focus on critical exposures. It maintains a complete inventory of network, server, and cloud assets with visibility into the attack surface. The platform supports major cloud platforms and provides a unified view of external exposures across multi-cloud environments. It includes automated asset discovery, real-time monitoring, and context-aware threat resolution. The solution is designed for small and mid-sized businesses with limited security teams, offering automation to reduce manual investigation workload. CloudMatos ASM integrates with cloud ecosystem tools to share security insights across platforms. The tool focuses on external risk posture from an attacker's perspective, complementing internal security tools like vulnerability scanners and CSPM solutions.
