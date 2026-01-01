Evolve Security Attack Surface Management Description

Evolve Security Attack Surface Management is a service that combines automated discovery with manual penetration testing to manage external attack surfaces. The service performs daily automated discovery and validation of externally facing assets including web applications, cloud infrastructure, and external networks from an attacker's perspective. The platform provides continuous monitoring to identify changes in the external attack surface, including new systems, services, applications, and vulnerabilities. When changes are detected, the service updates information in real-time through the Darwin Attack portal, which tracks the complete history of discovery, vulnerabilities, and remediations. The service includes an annual comprehensive manual penetration test of all external services, with a penetration test report delivered within the first 90 days. Throughout the year, proactive manual penetration testing is conducted to assess the exploitability of identified vulnerabilities, with expert analysis filtering irrelevant data through an Offensive SOC. Quarterly penetration test reports are provided four times per year, summarizing vulnerabilities identified and their change status over the previous reporting cycle. The service focuses on vulnerability validation and reporting without false positives, helping organizations identify assets impacted by new CVEs and reduce the window of opportunity for attackers.