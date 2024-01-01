censys-subdomain-finder 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Perform subdomain enumeration using the certificate transparency logs from Censys. This tool allows you to scan for subdomains of a given domain and retrieve information about the SSL/TLS certificates used by those subdomains. It uses the Censys API to fetch the certificate transparency logs and then parses the logs to extract the subdomains and their corresponding SSL/TLS certificates.