censys-subdomain-finder

A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
Perform subdomain enumeration using the certificate transparency logs from Censys. This tool allows you to scan for subdomains of a given domain and retrieve information about the SSL/TLS certificates used by those subdomains. It uses the Censys API to fetch the certificate transparency logs and then parses the logs to extract the subdomains and their corresponding SSL/TLS certificates.
A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy
A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP
A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.
A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.