CyCraft eXtended Attack Surface Management Description

CyCraft eXtended Attack Surface Management (XASM) is a platform that combines External Attack Surface Management (EASM) and Internal Attack Surface Management (IASM) capabilities to identify and analyze enterprise digital assets and exposures. The platform monitors attacker forums and dark web marketplaces to detect critical digital assets including enterprise domains and IP addresses. It provides continuous 24/7 monitoring of 15 types of exposure intelligence for real-time inspection of external attack surfaces. XASM detects code leaks on GitHub and assesses third-party vendor security posture. The platform conducts Active Directory account security analysis, identifies high-risk configurations, and reconstructs potential intrusion routes through attack path tracing. It integrates endpoint forensic technology to execute comprehensive endpoint detection across domains and identify malicious programs and attack techniques. The platform includes CyCraftGPT AI intelligence summaries with interactive chatbot analysis for generating remediation recommendations through autonomous intelligence correlation and risk assessment. XASM provides exposure intelligence reports including security compliance analysis, AD account weak password audits, AD/Entra ID security assessments, and endpoint security detection reports. The platform supports ticket monitoring to track mitigation measure implementation and includes autonomous response workflows for rapid threat response.