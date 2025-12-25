Synack Attack Surface Discovery
External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting
Synack Attack Surface Discovery
External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting
Synack Attack Surface Discovery Description
Synack Attack Surface Discovery (ASD) is an external attack surface management solution integrated within the Synack Platform. The product continuously discovers and monitors internet-facing assets including IPv4 hosts, web applications, and FQDN assets. ASD provides self-service asset discovery capabilities where users can add assets such as domains or IPv4 hosts to groups and launch scans. The discovery engine runs continuously to identify new assets and changes to existing assets. Discovered assets are presented in a centralized dashboard where security teams can confirm or reject assets individually or in bulk. The solution includes asset fingerprinting and inventory capabilities through Asset Insights, which provides detailed information about external host assets. Confirmed assets display SmartScan suspected vulnerabilities, while assets under active testing show exploitable vulnerabilities identified by the Synack Red Team (SRT). ASD offers role-based access controls (RBAC) to manage permissions for different groups of assets, enabling visibility into external asset inventories of subsidiaries, acquisitions, teams, or suppliers through passive scanning. The platform integrates asset discovery with on-demand penetration testing services, vulnerability management, and API access. The asset dashboard provides filtering capabilities by seed group or assessment, displaying discovered assets, top vulnerable assets, top CISA CVEs, and recently added assets in a single interface.
Synack Attack Surface Discovery FAQ
Common questions about Synack Attack Surface Discovery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Synack Attack Surface Discovery is External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting developed by Synack. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Attack Surface Mapping.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership