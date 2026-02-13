RADICL Managed Attack Surface Description

RADICL Managed Attack Surface is a platform designed for DoD contractors and the Defense Industrial Base to reduce vulnerability exposure and risk. The platform provides real-time discovery and prioritization of vulnerabilities across endpoint and server environments. The service offers risk-prioritized remediation guidance to address vulnerabilities that attackers would target first. For critical vulnerabilities, the platform includes escalation procedures with predefined runbooks and SLAs, coordinating with IT teams and MSPs to track mitigation or patching to completion. The platform includes a virtual SOC (vSOC) team that provides actionable fix steps, context on exploitation activity, and in-app collaboration capabilities. The team can join change windows and coordinate with vendors or MSPs to expedite remediation efforts. RADICL Managed Attack Surface provides independent verification of remediated vulnerabilities, confirming that issues marked as "fixed" are truly resolved. This verification data is retained as evidence for posture reporting, POA&M closure, and audit readiness. The platform is purpose-built to help organizations harden their security posture, prove compliance, and reduce risk for IT teams and managed service providers.