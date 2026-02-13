Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation
Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation
RADICL Managed Attack Surface is a platform designed for DoD contractors and the Defense Industrial Base to reduce vulnerability exposure and risk. The platform provides real-time discovery and prioritization of vulnerabilities across endpoint and server environments. The service offers risk-prioritized remediation guidance to address vulnerabilities that attackers would target first. For critical vulnerabilities, the platform includes escalation procedures with predefined runbooks and SLAs, coordinating with IT teams and MSPs to track mitigation or patching to completion. The platform includes a virtual SOC (vSOC) team that provides actionable fix steps, context on exploitation activity, and in-app collaboration capabilities. The team can join change windows and coordinate with vendors or MSPs to expedite remediation efforts. RADICL Managed Attack Surface provides independent verification of remediated vulnerabilities, confirming that issues marked as "fixed" are truly resolved. This verification data is retained as evidence for posture reporting, POA&M closure, and audit readiness. The platform is purpose-built to help organizations harden their security posture, prove compliance, and reduce risk for IT teams and managed service providers.
Common questions about RADICL Managed Attack Surface including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
RADICL Managed Attack Surface is Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation, developed by RADICL. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Patch Management.
RADICL Managed Attack Surface offers the following core capabilities:
RADICL Managed Attack Surface is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
RADICL Managed Attack Surface is built for security teams handling Patch Management. It supports workflows including real-time vulnerability discovery across endpoints and servers, risk-prioritized vulnerability remediation, critical vulnerability escalation with predefined runbooks and slas. Teams typically adopt RADICL Managed Attack Surface when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/radicl-managed-attack-surface
RADICL Managed Attack Surface is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://radicl.com/managed-attack-surface or contact RADICL directly.
Popular alternatives to RADICL Managed Attack Surface include:
Compare all RADICL Managed Attack Surface alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/radicl-managed-attack-surface
RADICL Managed Attack Surface is for security teams and organizations that need Patch Management. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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