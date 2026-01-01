Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring
Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring Description
Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring is a security validation platform that continuously monitors and tests digital assets across internal networks, web-facing systems, and cloud environments. The platform identifies exposed assets, domains, and services through automated discovery and mapping. The tool performs real-world attack simulations using attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to validate the exploitability of identified vulnerabilities. It conducts site-to-site testing and provides asset attraction analysis to determine which resources would be most appealing to attackers. The platform validates security controls against the MITRE ATT&CK framework and known ransomware attack patterns. Testing can be scheduled to run automatically, providing continuous assessment of the attack surface. Findings are prioritized based on evidence of exploitability and potential business impact rather than just vulnerability presence. The system provides visibility into shadow IT, cloud services, and all accessible entry points across hybrid environments. It measures attack surface by mapping systems, applications, endpoints, and identities, then validates which exposures can actually be exploited through safe attack emulation. The platform includes an algorithmic engine that is continuously updated with attack path findings from Pentera's research team.
