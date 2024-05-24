UpGuard Breach Risk
External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection
UpGuard Breach Risk
External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection
UpGuard Breach Risk Description
UpGuard Breach Risk is an external attack surface management platform that provides continuous monitoring of an organization's digital footprint. The product identifies exposed assets, misconfigurations, and shadow IT across the attack surface. The platform includes attack surface management capabilities that discover and monitor external-facing assets. It provides threat monitoring across dark web, deep web, and open web sources to detect compromised credentials and cybercriminal activity. Brand protection features identify fake social media accounts, lookalike domains, and AI-generated phishing sites. The product offers automated reporting and AI-powered insights to help security teams prioritize risks. It consolidates multiple security functions into a single platform to reduce tool sprawl. Continuous monitoring provides real-time visibility into the attack surface to detect threats before exploitation. UpGuard Breach Risk generates security scores to help teams allocate resources and address vulnerabilities. The platform is designed for security teams to manage external threats, monitor for data breaches, and protect brand reputation through unified workflows.
UpGuard Breach Risk FAQ
Common questions about UpGuard Breach Risk including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
UpGuard Breach Risk is External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection developed by UpGuard. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Dark Web Monitoring.
ALTERNATIVES
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