Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool

ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities

Attack Surface Commercial
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is an external attack surface management solution that performs automated scanning of public-facing assets on an hourly basis. The platform discovers assets and subdomains from a single seed domain, simulating attacker tactics to identify exposures across an organization's digital footprint. The tool automatically cross-references discovered assets with version information to verify exposures before generating alerts, reducing false positives. It detects vulnerabilities, end-of-life technologies, and cloud misconfigurations across the external attack surface. Assetnote includes a research team that conducts vulnerability research on third-party vendors and tools, providing customers with early notification of zero-day vulnerabilities along with proof-of-concept exploits. These findings are delivered to customers before public disclosure, typically months ahead of official patches. The platform monitors for ephemeral assets, shadow IT, cloud services, third-party tools, and APIs. It provides change monitoring capabilities and integrates with cloud environments for asset management. Security teams can use the tool for offensive security testing, product security management, and vulnerability management workflows, with the ability to send findings directly to developers for remediation.

