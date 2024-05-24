Ceeyu Attack surface management Description

Ceeyu Attack Surface Management is a platform that identifies and monitors external digital assets across an organization and its supply chain. The platform discovers internet-facing assets including servers, domains, IP addresses, websites, email addresses, cloud storage, and software that may pose security risks. The platform combines passive and active scanning techniques to identify IT systems, cloud services, and their vulnerabilities. It detects unintentionally shared data and identifies impersonation websites used for phishing attacks. The scanned data can be used for IT inventory management and third-party security risk management. Ceeyu provides security ratings to help prioritize risks and offers a risk management dashboard where users can manage risks by marking them as accepted, false positive, or remediated. Historical risk data remains accessible with no expiration date. The platform enables organizations to monitor the attack surface of their suppliers and share security risk ratings with them. Users can integrate attack surface findings with questionnaire-based audits and interact with suppliers to address identified cybersecurity risks. Organizations can also share assessment conclusions and ratings with suppliers to communicate requirements and drive improvements. The platform provides continuous monitoring of attack surfaces across both online and offline supply chains.