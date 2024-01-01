ALTERNATIVES

Portlurker 0 ( 0 ) Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging. Network Security Free honeypotsqliteloggingrust

SentryPeer 0 ( 0 ) SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers. Network Security Free securitysecurity-professionalsfraud-detectionrestful-api

Tcpreplay 0 ( 0 ) Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications. Network Security Free security-testingnetwork-securitynetwork-testingpacket-capturenetwork-traffictcpdump