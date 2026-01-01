Detectify Surface Monitoring Description

Detectify Surface Monitoring is an external attack surface management tool that provides continuous monitoring of internet-facing subdomains and applications. The product automatically discovers and monitors all subdomains associated with a specified domain without complex configuration requirements. The tool performs continuous security testing to identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and exposed files across web applications. It uses payload-based testing powered by Crowdsource, a community of 400+ ethical hackers who contribute security research that is implemented into the platform within 15 minutes of discovery. Surface Monitoring includes fingerprinting capabilities to identify technologies in use and trigger relevant security tests based on each application's technology stack. The product tests for various vulnerability types including XSS, SSRF, RCE, CVEs, and misconfigurations. It monitors for subdomain takeover risks on cloud-hosted subdomains across AWS, Azure, and other providers. The tool scans for unintentional information disclosures such as API keys, tokens, and passwords hardcoded into applications or left in plain text. It covers DNS infrastructure issues and misconfigurations that could lead to subdomain takeovers, including expiring name-servers. Infrastructure testing includes container environments and software like Kubernetes. Findings can be filtered, tagged, and prioritized with remediation guidance provided. The platform offers customizable rules through Attack Surface Custom Policies to monitor for specific changes. Results are available 24/7 with integration capabilities to send findings to external tools.