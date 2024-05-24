Outpost24 CyberFlex Description

Outpost24 CyberFlex combines External Attack Surface Management (EASM) with Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) to discover and test internet-facing applications. The platform provides continuous visibility into known and unknown application attack surfaces, including Shadow IT and Dark Web exposures. The solution uses CREST-certified penetration testers to conduct human-led assessments that identify and validate critical vulnerabilities across web applications. The EASM component discovers exposed applications and associated vulnerabilities, while the PTaaS layer provides deep testing to eliminate false positives and enable effective remediation. CyberFlex operates through a 12-month consumption-based agreement that allows organizations to allocate penetration testing budgets to critical areas. The platform includes an interactive portal for real-time monitoring, reporting, and collaboration between development teams and security testers. The service follows a workflow that includes discovery of the application attack surface, prioritization based on business criticality, alignment with risk areas, onboarding with actionable recommendations, assessment through penetration testing, and reporting through a configurable interface. Reports can be exported to PDF, Excel, and XML formats with both technical and business context. The platform supports compliance with ISO, PCI, SOC 2, HIPAA, CREST, and NIST standards. It includes features for change tracking, unlimited fix verification, re-testing, and direct communication between developers and testers.