Pentera Surface is an external attack surface management platform that provides continuous monitoring and validation of web-facing assets. The tool performs automated asset discovery and reconnaissance using open-source intelligence (OSINT) to map an organization's external attack surface. The platform conducts safe-by-design attacks aligned with OWASP and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks to identify exploitable vulnerabilities and attack paths. It validates web exposures by safely exploiting mapped assets to uncover potential attack vectors and security gaps. Pentera Surface offers continuous attack surface mapping, external attack path discovery, and exposure remediation prioritization. The tool helps organizations understand their most attractive assets from an adversary's perspective and focuses remediation efforts on the most exploitable security gaps based on potential business risk. The platform provides alerts about new external-facing exposures and aligns web application security assessments with OWASP Top 10 standards. It enables security teams to understand the full impact of attack paths and target the most pressing vulnerabilities while identifying what defenses are working effectively.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones.
A dark web monitoring platform that scans dark and deep web sources to detect exposed organizational data, compromised credentials, domain spoofing, and supply chain threats.
A threat exposure management platform that unifies security operations by discovering assets, prioritizing vulnerabilities based on risk, and providing guided remediation across an organization's attack surface.
XRATOR is a cybersecurity platform that continuously identifies vulnerabilities, assesses business risks, and manages security posture to align with strategic objectives and compliance requirements.
An attack surface management platform that discovers, maps, and monitors an organization's external digital assets to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses before they can be exploited.
Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility.
Panorays is a third-party cyber risk management platform that combines external attack surface monitoring with automated security questionnaires to assess, remediate, and continuously monitor vendor security postures.
StrikeOne is a vulnerability management platform with AI capabilities that helps organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities through attack surface management, vulnerability management, and cybersecurity posture assessment.
A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.