Pentera Surface 0 Commercial • 15 September 2025

Pentera Surface is an external attack surface management platform that provides continuous monitoring and validation of web-facing assets. The tool performs automated asset discovery and reconnaissance using open-source intelligence (OSINT) to map an organization's external attack surface. The platform conducts safe-by-design attacks aligned with OWASP and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks to identify exploitable vulnerabilities and attack paths. It validates web exposures by safely exploiting mapped assets to uncover potential attack vectors and security gaps. Pentera Surface offers continuous attack surface mapping, external attack path discovery, and exposure remediation prioritization. The tool helps organizations understand their most attractive assets from an adversary's perspective and focuses remediation efforts on the most exploitable security gaps based on potential business risk. The platform provides alerts about new external-facing exposures and aligns web application security assessments with OWASP Top 10 standards. It enables security teams to understand the full impact of attack paths and target the most pressing vulnerabilities while identifying what defenses are working effectively.