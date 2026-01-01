Anomali Attack Surface Management Description

Anomali Attack Surface Management provides visibility into external-facing assets, including managed and unmanaged infrastructure such as shadow IT. The platform discovers and inventories digital footprints including hardware, applications, SaaS deployments, cloud resources, websites, subdomains, IP addresses, social media accounts, and vendor infrastructures. The solution combines internal attack surface data with threat intelligence from Anomali's global intelligence repository to identify exploitable risks. It offers both inside-out and outside-in views to show exposed assets, vulnerability duration, and potential compromises. The platform performs continuous monitoring through on-demand and scheduled scans to detect changes in the external attack surface. It provides risk-based scoring to assess exposures and prioritize remediation activities. Historical tracking capabilities allow organizations to analyze attack surface changes and attacks over multiple years. The solution identifies potential attack paths and provides context on attackers and attack methods. It helps security teams understand which external assets are most attractive to attackers and prioritize remediation efforts accordingly. The platform integrates with Anomali Match Cloud for combined visibility perspectives.