Anomali Attack Surface Management
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Anomali Attack Surface Management
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Anomali Attack Surface Management Description
Anomali Attack Surface Management provides visibility into external-facing assets, including managed and unmanaged infrastructure such as shadow IT. The platform discovers and inventories digital footprints including hardware, applications, SaaS deployments, cloud resources, websites, subdomains, IP addresses, social media accounts, and vendor infrastructures. The solution combines internal attack surface data with threat intelligence from Anomali's global intelligence repository to identify exploitable risks. It offers both inside-out and outside-in views to show exposed assets, vulnerability duration, and potential compromises. The platform performs continuous monitoring through on-demand and scheduled scans to detect changes in the external attack surface. It provides risk-based scoring to assess exposures and prioritize remediation activities. Historical tracking capabilities allow organizations to analyze attack surface changes and attacks over multiple years. The solution identifies potential attack paths and provides context on attackers and attack methods. It helps security teams understand which external assets are most attractive to attackers and prioritize remediation efforts accordingly. The platform integrates with Anomali Match Cloud for combined visibility perspectives.
Anomali Attack Surface Management FAQ
Common questions about Anomali Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt developed by Anomali. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership