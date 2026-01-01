Anomali Attack Surface Management Logo

Anomali Attack Surface Management

External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Anomali Attack Surface Management Description

Anomali Attack Surface Management provides visibility into external-facing assets, including managed and unmanaged infrastructure such as shadow IT. The platform discovers and inventories digital footprints including hardware, applications, SaaS deployments, cloud resources, websites, subdomains, IP addresses, social media accounts, and vendor infrastructures. The solution combines internal attack surface data with threat intelligence from Anomali's global intelligence repository to identify exploitable risks. It offers both inside-out and outside-in views to show exposed assets, vulnerability duration, and potential compromises. The platform performs continuous monitoring through on-demand and scheduled scans to detect changes in the external attack surface. It provides risk-based scoring to assess exposures and prioritize remediation activities. Historical tracking capabilities allow organizations to analyze attack surface changes and attacks over multiple years. The solution identifies potential attack paths and provides context on attackers and attack methods. It helps security teams understand which external assets are most attractive to attackers and prioritize remediation efforts accordingly. The platform integrates with Anomali Match Cloud for combined visibility perspectives.

Anomali Attack Surface Management FAQ

Common questions about Anomali Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Anomali Attack Surface Management is External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt developed by Anomali. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →