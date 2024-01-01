Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos

GNU/Linux Wireless distribution for security testing with XFCE desktop environment.
Projectdiscovery.io's Chaos is a powerful enumeration tool that helps in discovering assets, subdomains, and other attack surfaces by utilizing various techniques like DNS brute-forcing and reverse DNS lookups.
A tool for interacting with the MSBuild API, enabling malicious activities and evading detection.
The Proxmark III is a versatile device for sniffing, reading, and cloning RFID tags with strong community support.
A blog post about abusing exported functions and exposed DCOM interfaces for pass-thru command execution and lateral movement
A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems.
A CRLF and open redirect fuzzer